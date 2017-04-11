Grafton Group Adding Three New Outlets

11 Apr 2017 | 11.24 am

Builders merchants Chadwicks and Heiton Buckley, part of Grafton Merchanting ROI, are to create 170 new jobs over the next two years, as business expands with the recovery in the economy.

Grafton Merchanting ROI, owned by Grafton Group plc, operates a nationwide network of branches that includes Chadwicks, Heiton Buckley, Sam Hire, Telfords and Davies.

Up to 100 of the 170 new jobs will be created in 2017, with the balance next year. The roles include senior management, specialist sales, operatives and administrative support. Grafton says they will be supported by extensive training and induction aimed at facilitating longer term career development in the company.

New jobs will be added in most regions, with Dublin set to benefit immediately on account of the creation of 30 new roles coinciding with the opening of three new branches. These include two Chadwicks Express branches in East Wall (just opened) and Turvey, and a Davies’ outlet (specialist heating and bathroom branch) in Sallynoggin, south Dublin, due to open in the coming months.

The new stores are designed to accommodate easier access and delivery for builders operating in congested urban locations. The three new stores will bring the total branch network to 47 nationwide, while the full expansion programme will increase total employment at Graftom Merchanting to 1,420 staff, an increase of almost 350 people since 2014.

Chief executive Eddie Kelly said: “With reports indicating that 35,000 new homes will be required in Dublin by 2018, we anticipate a more sustained new home building programme over the coming years, supported by the Help-to-Buy scheme and relaxation of mortgage lending rules.

“We also expect a continuing recovery in RMI activity following a prolonged period of under-investment. We believe this will be supported by improving household income, reduced debt and the extension of VAT relief for home improvements announced in budget 2016/17.”

Photo: Eddie Kelly. (Pic: Shane O’Neill Photography)