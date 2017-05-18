Graduation Time For Export Knowledge Companies

18 May 2017 | 02.24 pm

The second crop of participants in the Export Knowledge Programme, an SME-focused course to improve exporting skills, graduated at a ceremony held in Dublin this week.

The programme was launched in January 2016 and is developed by The Irish Exporters Association’s National Export Hub, in collaboration with InterTrade Ireland. Similar to last year’s inaugural outing, 17 companies completed the seven-month 2017 programme, which began in November 2016. It aims to comprehensively guide participants through every aspect of the export journey.

Companies from a variety of sectors, including food and drink, tech and healthcare, graduated from the Export Knowledge Programme 2017. They participated in workshops covering topics such as legal issues in exporting, e-commerce and cost control.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Simon McKeever, chief executive of the Irish Exporters Association (IEA), said: “We have received excellent feedback from the participants in both years of the initiative and their enthusiasm has been an integral part of this landmark achievement. This programme is the first of its kind and will enable and empower small and first time exporters to grow their business through exporting.”

Shauna Gallagher, founder of The Natural Beauty Pot and class representative 2017 of the Export Knowledge Programme, remarked: “The Export Knowledge Programme has given me a huge insight into exporting and access to industry experts which small businesses can normally only dream of.”

Margaret Hearty, director of programmes and business services with InterTrade Ireland, said: “Several companies from Northern Ireland took part in the programme for the first time this year, giving it a true all-island focus. The workshops focus on pertinent topics such as currency issues, logistics, legal and IP issues and marketing, which are becoming more and more relevant to small companies in today’s ever changing exporting environment.”

The IEA’s National Export Hub is a public-private partnership designed to increase the number of Irish businesses exporting for the first time, assist Irish businesses to enter new export markets and support Irish exporters to grow their exports in existing markets. The key partners are ABP Food Group, AIB, DHL, Euler Hermes, PwC, and in collaboration with Bord Bia and the Department of Trade and Foreign Affairs.

Photo: Grant Gilmore (left), InterTradeIreland; Shauna Gallagher, The Natural Beauty Pot; and Simon McKeever, Irish Exporters Association