Govt. Reveals How Your Taxes Are Spent

12 Apr 2017 | 02.53 pm

If you want to know how the state spends your tax euro, it just became a lot easier, after the launch of a new website aimed at “promoting a greater awareness and better understanding of how government spends your money”.

The website, at www.whereyourmoneygoes.gov.ie, allows users to drill into the sectors that make up the €68 billion of this year’s government expenditure. It includes summaries, interactive charts and graphs for the main categories of expenditure such as Social Protection, Health, and Education, and allows users to look back at expenditure trends over the last decade.

Junior minister Eoghan Murphy (pictured) said: “This is a tool designed to allow taxpayers get a better view of how their taxes fund public goods and services. It is a good example of using open data to promote informed debate about the most efficient and effective allocation of public resources.”

Pointing out that the financial crisis was contributed to by “a lack of rigorous and informed public debate”, and that we now have a responsibility to “navigate our economy through uncertain waters”, Murphy added: “This is going to require difficult choices so it is essential that those choices are informed ones not just on the part of government but also on the part of the Oireachtas and the citizen.

“That means giving people a source for trusted information which they can access in an easy way. That’s the motivation behind this new tool and I hope it will help everyone formulate and interrogate policy proposals, and help further embed a culture of evidence-based policy making.”

The main features of the site are: