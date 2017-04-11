Govt. Raises Growth Forecast To 4.3%

11 Apr 2017 | 04.53 pm

The Minister for Finance will present the draft Stability Programme Update to the Dáil Budget Oversight Committee on Thursday April 13. TDs including the Committee members are receiving copies of the draft Stability Programme Update today.

The macroeconomic forecasts underpinning the Stability Programme were endorsed by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council on April 4.

The government will publish its fiscal policy intentions in a Summer Economic Statement – date TBC. Finance minister Michael Noonan (pictured) said achievement of the medium term objective of a balanced budget in structural terms is expected to be achieved in 2018.

“The economic recovery is most clearly evident in the labour market with employment growth of 2.9 per cent recorded last year, representing an additional 56,000 jobs,” said Noonan. “There are now more than two million people at work for the first time since 2008 and unemployment is projected to average 6.4% for 2017 and 5.8% for 2018.”

“Our debt position continues to improve, with our general government debt-to-GDP ratio a little better than projected at Budget time at 75.5% and 73% for 2016 and 2017 respectively.

“The strength of economic activity in Ireland surprised on the upside in the second half of last year and this momentum appears to have carried into this year. Accordingly, the baseline forecast is for GDP growth of 4.3% for 2017, an upward revision from the forecast that underpinned the 2017 Budget last October. For next year, a growth rate of 3.7% is currently projected.”

Noonan also welcomed figures published by the CSO which show continued improvements in the budget deficit and level of national debt. In 2016, the headline deficit was 0.5% of GDP (underlying deficit of 0.7%) and the debt to GDP ratio was 75.4%.

“We will have close to a balanced budget in nominal terms in 2017 and will achieve the Medium Term Budgetary Objective of a balanced budget in structural terms by 2018,” the minister said.

“Our debt to GDP level now stands at 75% and is down from a peak of 120%. Our target under the EU rules is 60% but we intend going to 45% by the mid-2020s because GDP is so volatile in Ireland.

“It is prudent for Ireland to target 45% as an appropriate level for our national debt relative to our GDP level because GDP overstates the level of activity in Ireland. We are a small and very open economy, we need some additional borrowing headroom in the event of another international downturn.”