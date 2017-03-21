Government Rolls Out Revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme

21 Mar 2017 | 04.40 pm

A new version of the state’s Credit Guarantee Scheme has been introduced. The sixth since 2012, it is aimed at supporting SMEs and incorporates a raft of changes made possible by the enactment of legislative amendments last year.

Since 2012, about €65m in bank loans were sanctioned for over 400 firms through the scheme, variously for working capital, equipment, product or service development, purchase of premises etc.

The new scheme announced today by employment minister Pat Breen will use the provisions of the amended legislation to increase the level of risk the state will take — up to 80% of individual loans — so as to make it more attractive for finance providers to lend to SMEs.

It will also extend the scope to cover other financial product providers, such as lessors, invoice discounters etc, as well as extend the definition of loan agreements to include non-credit products such as invoice finance and leasing, and to include overdrafts.

Breen said: “This move is a vote of confidence in our SMEs, in particular those with novel products and approaches and those somewhat lacking in traditional collateral, and their ability to grow both their businesses and employment levels.

“I see this new scheme as the perfect opportunity to completely relaunch the Credit Guarantee product, and I intend to work closely with the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland, the banks and all other finance providers, to ensure a major increase in SME take-up of this form of finance.”

SBCI chief executive Nick Ashmore said: “The enhanced scheme is tangible evidence of the Government’s commitment to provide ongoing support to SMEs, and complements the existing functions of the SBCI in providing greater access to finance for Irish businesses. The SBCI will work closely with all of the finance providers to deliver the enhanced aspects of the scheme to market as soon as possible.”