GolfNow Tees Up 33% Growth In 2016

28 Feb 2017 | 10.52 am

Online golf provider GolfNow says it delivered a 33% increase in tee time bookings for 230 golf courses in Ireland during 2016. The extra green fees were worth €600,000 to the courses.

The Belfast company, which is owned by the Golf Channel, enables golfers to book tee times online or via their mobile devices, whilst providing technology, support and marketing services to golf clubs using the platform to help boost sales.

Vice president Brian Smith said: “We’ve invested heavily over the past two years in our mobile platform and in our Belfast operations, growing our team from 29 to 71. It is great to see this investment paying off.

“The modern day golfer expects to be able book golf from anywhere in the world, with a few clicks of a button and at their convenience. Our investment in this area has been a huge success with 66% of bookings in 2016 coming through our mobile platform with improved engagement and increased repeat bookings.

“We are passionate about getting golfers off their sofas and onto the fairways and we believe that with the right technology, lots of choice for the golfer in terms of golf courses, tee time availability and price points to suit everyone’s budget coupled with an aggressive marketing campaign, that we can grow the game of golf,” he added.

Dynamic Pricing

Smith says that part of the process is about educating golf courses on the benefits of dynamic pricing, maximizing availability and how best to leverage the GolfNow technology.

“These can be the result of simple changes, such as opening up a few more tee times to visitors on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon after member competitions finish, or making sure that twilight times, nine-hole rates and fourball specials are available online. Ultimately varying prices to match demand will get the best results. This is not about discount golf – it is about finding the right price at the right time.

Smith added that the company’s biggest challenge has been marketing. “Ultimately there is no point in having great technology, availability and pricing if golfers don’t know about the GolfNow brand, which has been our biggest challenge in the last three years.

“A few years ago our focus was primarily on email but in 2016 we embraced social media, TV advertising, public relations, golf shows, strategic partnerships, and increased our exposure to the US audience through Golf Channel, Golf Advisor and GolfNow.”

The GolfNow technology platform and support team at BRS Golf has been supporting golf clubs and facilitating member bookings for years. In 2016, BRS Golf helped to facilitate 3.5 million golf club member and visitor bookings in Ireland, an increase of 150,000 year on year. BRS Golf was founded in 1995 by Northern Ireland golf fanatics and IT experts Brian and Rory Smith, and was acquired by GolfNow in June 2013.

Founded in 2001 with headquarters in Orlando, GolfNow operates in more than 16 countries and provides tee-time access to more than 9,000 courses for more than 3.5 million registered users worldwide.

Photo: GolfNow sales manager Ryan Bell (right) with Marcus Doyle, Director of Golf at Druids Glen Golf Club