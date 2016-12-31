Going Online To Tackle The UK Market

31 Dec 2016 | 09.45 am

Family business Lucretia Tiles is tapping the UK market with its e-commerce site, TileDevil. Director Graham Grumley tells Karina Corbett about the learning curve

With online sales in the UK predicted to surpass €78 billion in 2016, an increase of 16% from last year, an Irish tile company is aiming to tap into this growing e-commerce trend and the UK tile market with an online store. Launched earlier this year, the aim of Tiledevil.co.uk is to keep its website uncomplicated, its prices competitive and its costs low.

Lucretia Tiles, based in Lucan, has been in the tiles business for nearly 30 years. The company imports tiles and wholesales them to retailers, as well as selling directly to the public.

The SME is very much a family affair. Founder Eamon Grumley, who established the business in 1987, retired eight years ago and handed the business reins over to his son Graham Grumley and daughter Hilary Emerson. Eamon and his wife Irene are still directors and Irene is a shareholder.

Lucretia Tiles operates from a five-acre facility which includes a 10,000 square foot head office and 45,000 square feet of warehouse space. There is currently a staff complement of six, though the company expects to take on more people as both the website and economy grow.

Growth Strategy

According to Graham Grumley, the decision to launch a UK-facing online store is central to the company’s growth strategy. “We decided on the UK due the size of the market, and also to protect our existing business. We would not have undertaken a task of such enormity without the belief that it would succeed.

“We registered the TileDevil name last February. It was suggested by my good friend and IT consultant Fergus White. He undertook to look after the technical side of the website, which would not have been possible without his help due to the massive number of hours involved.

“We recognised the paradigm shift in consumer spending on big ticket items and decided that the way to progress in this competitive market was online,” Grumley adds. “We believe it’s the future. The brick and mortar shopping experience is not for everyone, particularly people shy on time or whose working hours are not conducive to it.”

Emerson says that sales on the TileDevil site are steadily increasing month by month. “We have converted many sales after a customer finds a tile they like in their local outlet, searches for the name of the tile online and sees it on our website at a much lower price,” she says. “It confirms that we made the correct decision to move online.”

Tiles for a kitchen or bathroom are a big decision and most buyers want to see and touch the tile before they purchase. TileDevil offers a no-charge sampling service, whereby they post a small tile sample to prospective customers. “The samples are vital,” says Emerson. “It means customers can see the exact colour of a tile before they commit to it, and judge its texture and surface. Orders are often placed weeks after the samples have been received.”

Lucretia Tiles Ltd had shareholders’ funds of €960,000 at the end of 2015, after booking a net profit of €61,000. Year-end cash was €325,000 and €471,000 of working capital was tied up in stocks. So while the business is solid, it didn’t have a fortune to blow on the online development.

Shopify Platform

TileDevil.co.uk operates through Shopify, the US-based e-commerce platform. “Fergus did some research and we decided to go with Shopify,” says Grumley. “It’s millions of euro worth of coding already done for you, for a small monthly fee of less than $30. If you were to build your own website from scratch, it would cost a fortune.”

Though the underlying website platform may be cheap, an online store is very time intensive. “As with most of these things, there was a steep learning curve in the initial weeks,” Grumley explains. “We had to learn how to use the platform, and then how to maximise its potential. You can try things and if they don’t work you can go back in and change them. There is a strong Shopify community and always someone online to help. And the Shopify customer service is usually on the ball when it comes to any queries that arise.”

Before branching out into a new export market, Grumley says it was important to research it thoroughly. “We spent a great deal of time on all our competitors’ sites, with the aim of improving what was already out there. Our prices are generally lower, our images are usually better. It was crucial that navigation of the site was as simple as possible for the consumer. That was the thing we found most lacking with our rivals, and we focused a lot of our energy on getting that right.”

Tiles have turned into a commodity in the last 15 years, he notes. “The internet and attendant ease of access to suppliers has lowered a major barrier to entry. As have low cost flights – most suppliers are in Spain and Italy – and low interest rates. Tiles are relatively cheap at the budget end and we estimate that there are at least 40 tile wholesalers on this island. As for beyond, we are not so familiar, but we have a good grasp of what is on offer online from the major players.”

Social Media

TileDevil’s social media marketing strategy includes Google Ads, Pinterest, Twitter, Facebook and blogs. “We have written numerous articles that are on plenty of article directories so we get backlinks that way,” says Grumley. “We constantly update the site and soon we will launch a YouTube channel. You can have the smoothest looking, technically perfect site, with great products and super prices, but the search engines need to know you are actively pushing your brand and creating awareness. They see all this social media activity and account for it when ranking the website.”

Most of the website workload is handled in-house. “We have farmed out our blog writing and the rest we do ourselves. I provide the images, descriptions, prices and general content. Fergus has become an SEO expert and all in all it has been very low cost so far, excluding the ads.”

As for Brexit, Grumley doesn’t foresee it causing too many issues for TileDevil. “More than likely, it will be just more paperwork. There may be a small duty applied, but because we are competing against companies that are also importing from the same countries, we are all essentially in the same boat.

“The vast majority of tiles sold in the UK are manufactured in Spain and Italy, so everyone in our industry is purchasing in euro and selling in sterling. The UK leaving the European Union will not change that. However, every company has had to increase their selling prices due to the devaluation of the pound.”

In Grumley’s view, attention to detail is very important if TileDevil is to meet the company’s expectations. “We constantly monitor the activity on our site, the ratio of dispatched samples to advertising spend, and the subsequent conversion rates. The ads are tweaked, the prices are tweaked and everything is regularly reviewed.

“You can get a site to be technically perfect – the hard part is getting people to click on it and generating sales. But every week a piece of the jigsaw falls into place and we are continually becoming more efficient.”

Photo: Graham Grumley and his sister Hilary Emerson