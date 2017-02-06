GoCar Cuts Fees For Short-Term Hire

06 Feb 2017 | 01.35 pm

Car sharing service GoCar has reduced its sign-up fee to €10 and has introduced pay-as-you-go pricing to replace its monthly subscription arrangement to mark signing up its 10,000th subscriber.

GoCar’s pay-as-you-go pricing is from €8 per hour, with 50 kilometres per trip included. Additional kilometres are 50 cents per kilometre, and hourly rates are half price from midnight to 8am. Anyone 21 years of age or over with a full driver licence can use the car sharing service, with access to over 160 cars and vans in both Dublin and Cork.

The reduced subscription rate is for a limited period only, and represents a reduction of €40 on the normal fee of €50.

General manager Jonathan Roche said: “Reaching 10,000 sign-ups is a huge achievement for us and a significant milestone in the GoCar journey since we launched in 2008. As the public continues to seek smarter and more affordable methods of transport, we hope that car sharing will be considered by more and more people as a practical alternative to car ownership.

“Our new pay-as-you-go option and sign-up fee will hopefully enable more drivers to get a sense of the car sharing experience and see if it works for them.”

Since it was launched in 2008, 10,000 drivers have joined GoCar. Users book cars online or via the app, then unlock with their phone or GoCard. The keys are in the car, with fuel, insurance and city parking included.