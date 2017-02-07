GLS Invests As Parcels Volume Grows

07 Feb 2017 | 09.30 am

The GLS Group serves 41 countries in Europe, both with its own companies such as GLS Ireland and with partner companies. GLS focuses on parcel services in the B2B segment and also offers express and logistics services.

The group handled 431 million parcels in the financial year 2015/16. Swen Krüger (pictured), managing director of GLS Ireland, says that GLS operates from six locations in Ireland, while the company’s dense network allows it to serve all 26 counties reliably and quickly.

“Business has developed well for us in the past year,” Krüger adds. “The number of parcels that our customers sent with us grew again. In order to continue to offer them top delivery quality, we invested in our network, moving to a new depot in Limerick that offers considerably more capacity.”

GLS customers also ramped up their export volumes during 2016. “Europe’s economy and the parcel market are growing,” says Krüger. “Thanks to our strong Europe-wide network, we are well prepared to meet the increasing demand.”

According to Krüger, GLS’s UniQue IT operating system simplifies a lot of processes and makes them more efficient, be it parcel handling, invoicing or controls. “We have therefore put in place an important parameter for permanently offering our customers short transit times and reliable delivery service even though the volume of parcels within our system continues to increase. UniQue also enables us to grow in line with our customers’ requirements and introduce new services.”

GLS ParcelShops

Another important GLS service is its network of 180 ParcelShops, which enables individuals and companies that only occasionally dispatch parcels to also use the GLS shipping service. “The ParcelShops have another important function – they serve as an alternative delivery address,” Krüger explains.

“If nobody is home when a first attempt is made to deliver a parcel, private recipients can quickly and reliably receive their parcel in the nearest ParcelShop. The ParcelShops are popular, and this year parcel volumes increased by 20% year-on-year.”

SMEs with a hankering to sell more products in continental Europe are catered for by GLS too. “We support both traditional Irish companies and online shops with international dispatch services, including returns services. Ireland is very well integrated into the Europe-wide GLS network, so Irish products generally arrive at key markets on the continent within 48 to 96 hours.”

The sender and recipient can track the current delivery status of parcels at any time. “Irish e-commerce merchants who set great store by customer satisfaction therefore pay particular attention to whether the right delivery solutions are offered when selecting their preferred parcel service provider. And this is precisely why the GLS ParcelShops are essential.”

