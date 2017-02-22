Glanbia Selling Irish Assets To Farmer Shareholders

22 Feb 2017 | 09.16 am

Glanbia plc is sharpening its focus on its international ingredients and nutrition business by divesting 60% of its business in Ireland to Glanbia Co-operative Society.

Glanbia plc’s Dairy Ireland unit comprises Glanbia Consumer Foods Ireland and Glanbia Agribusiness. The division had revenue of €616m in 2016 and booked an operating profit of €31m.

CEO Siobhan Talbot (pictured) commented: “The creation of Glanbia Ireland makes strategic sense for the shareholders of both Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia plc. It brings together in a single structure the ownership, operations and objectives of Glanbia’s Irish dairy and agri-businesses.

“With €1.5 billion of annual revenue and a 2.4 billion litre milk pool, it will be a large scale, efficient business with a high quality supply chain and the strength and diversity to face the future with confidence.

“Glanbia plc will continue to focus on its global nutrition strategy through the platforms of Glanbia Performance Nutrition , Glanbia Nutritionals and Strategic Joint Ventures for the benefit of all shareholders.”

The non-binding memorandum of understanding provides that at completion Glanbia Co-op will pay Glanbia plc €112m for its 60% equity interest in Dairy Ireland. The Co-op will fund the transaction by selling some Glanbia plc shares. Currently Glanbia Co-op holds 36.5% of the issued shares in Glanbia plc. After the deal, this would dilute to 31.5%.

Talbot said that the proceeds will be used to pay down Glanbia plc debt. It is expected that binding legal agreements and the appropriate approvals relating to the proposed transaction will be completed by the parties by mid-2017.

Glanbia plc is being advised by IBI Corporate Finance, Davy Corporate Finance and Arthur Cox. The Co-op is being advised by EY and William Fry.