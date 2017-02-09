Galway Jobs Expo On February 11

09 Feb 2017 | 12.08 pm

Galway is hosting its inaugural Jobs Expo on February 11 at the Radisson Hotel, with over 40 employers exhibiting at the event. The Jobs Expo event already takes place twice a year in Dublin and Cork, and this is its first time in Galway.

Organiser Bronagh Cotter of Careers Unlimited said: “We have had a tremendous response from companies and jobseekers for the event. The jobs market in the West has heated up substantially and companies are looking to recruit and expand. The expo features employers from a wide range of sectors, seeking to meet skilled professionals for the West of Ireland.

“As well as the wide array of employers, Jobs Expo Galway will feature seminars and free career advice in the ‘Career Clinic’, a dedicated area staffed by experienced career coaches. The Career Clinic is one of the most important and popular aspects of Jobs Expo, and it’s totally free of charge to attendees. Our team of coaches will help jobseekers with practical advice, such as CV preparation and interview skills. They can also assist people who want a career change.”

The exhibitors are Acorn Life; Advant Medical; Alkermes; Ashford Castle; Alere; BCS Sales Recruitment; BD; Boston Scientific; Coaching and Mentoring Excellence; Cpl Resources plc.; Creganna Medical; FIT; Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board; Immigration Northwestern Ontario; Innopharma College of Applied Science; Isle of Man Government; LotusWorks; MathWorks; Matrix Recruitment Group; MetLife; Military Autosource; Nightcourses; NUI Galway; Obair, the Local Employment Service Network; PhoneWatch; SmartBear; SiteMinder; SOLAS; SL Controls; Surmodics; Transitions Optical; Trinzo; Virtual Expos; Western Development Commission; Workplace Relations Commission; ZELTIQ Aesthetics and more.

Career coaches taking part in Jobs Expo Galway include Helen Phelan, Coaching and Mentoring Excellence; Deirdre Dowling, Dowling Coaching; Ger Colleran, Talent Fusion; freelance coach Gráinne Hurley; careers advisor Laura Greene; Marie Devane, Devane Careers; and Pat Cregg of Career Coaching Ireland.