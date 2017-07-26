What Future For E-Mail Marketing?

26 Jul 2017 | 11.14 am

Nearly every B2B business in Ireland and Europe engages in regular sales communications by e-mail. Sometimes the e-mail is a cold pitch, most times it’s correspondence to an existing client or customer. So how is the General Data Protection Regulation going to affect this vital sales channel?

John O’Connor (pictured), partner at William Fry, notes that guidance from the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner in Ireland is that even under existing rules, the recipient’s consent is required for B2B marketing e-mails. “This is typically effected by having some form of previous engagement or interaction with the customer, such as a prior unsolicited sale of goods or services or a meeting where contact details were shared for marketing purposes,” says O’Connor.

“The ODPC is also of the view that the marketing e-mail should be sent within 12 months of initial interaction and should relate to the same or complementary product or service. In our experience, this guidance is often not complied within the B2B space. In all circumstances there should be an easy to use opportunity provided to a recipient to opt out from future marketing e-mails.”

The ODPC guidelines are based on the EU’s 2011 e-Privacy Directive, which directed EU member states on the ways in which businesses hold customer data and contact customers. The GDPR does not specifically deal with unsolicited B2B e-mails, though the 2011 Directive is due to be replaced with a new e-Privacy Regulation, which will become law in Ireland automatically when finalised.

“The draft proposes to introduce sweeping changes such as the right for individuals and organisations to sue for distress as well as financial loss that results from a breach of its terms,” says O’Connor. “The draft is currently undergoing considerable lobbying at European level.”

Kate Colleary, a founder of Frontier Privacy, expects the new e-Privacy Regulation to align with the GDPR. “The draft regulation refers to the definitions of and conditions for consent set out in the GDPR. It also provides that individuals should be reminded that they may opt out at six-month intervals, instead of the current 12 months.”

The EU Commission moulds its data privacy rules with Facebook and Google in mind, and it’s apparent that Brussels bureaucrats aren’t that bothered about the impact on small business. Clarity surrounding B2B e-mail is now as clear as mud.