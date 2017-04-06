FundRock Opens Dublin Office

06 Apr 2017 | 05.41 pm

FundRock Management Company S.A., an independent UCITS fund management company and Alternative Investment Fund Manager, has officially opened its office in Dublin and announced plans to hire up to 20 people by the end of 2019.

FundRock said that following the market uncertainty created in the investment management sector post-Brexit, the company’s Dublin base is intended to serevice the needs of global client by offering a value add solution for all their investment management needs in Ireland and across our other European locations.

CEO Revel Wood (pictured) commented: “We have responded to client demand, especially those looking to move their funds to Ireland.”

Ross Thomson, Managing Director of the Irish branch, added: “There is a great camaraderie in the Irish fund industry. FundRock’s long heritage and robust governance services will provide solutions for both funds’ and directors’ needs resulting from CP86.”

Jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “This is a great win for Ireland and adds to the growing diversity of fund management companies who choose to locate here. I’m confident that FundRock will have no difficulty sourcing the skills required for this new facility.”

IDA boss Martin Shanahan said the organization is working closely with more companies in the funds sector “to highlight Ireland’s compelling offering in a post Brexit world”.

Based in Luxembourg, FundRock, formerly known as RBS Luxembourg, was established in 2004, in order to extend the UK bank’s funds governance business to Luxembourg. FundRock’s substance was built on the experience gained through RBS’s Trustee and Depositary business since its inception in 1935. In December 2015, RBSL was sold to BlackFin Capital Partners.