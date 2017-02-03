Fund Manager Brings 40 Jobs To Cork

03 Feb 2017 | 04.05 pm

Fund manager Willis Towers Watson is to establish asset management operations in Cork, creating up to 40 jobs in areas like asset management operations, service provider oversight, risk and data management, compliance, and accounting over the next few years, with assistance from the IDA.

The company’s subsidiary Towers Watson Investment Management Ireland is an alternative investment funds manager with assets under management exceeding €6 billion. It was one of the first AIFMs authorised by the Central Bank following enactment of the EU’s Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive.

Financial services minister Eoghan Murphy said: “These 40 high value roles are a welcome additional to Cork’s thriving financial services landscape. It also illustrates the added-value of building capacity and tapping into the great potential of Ireland’s regional financial services centres. Willis Towers Watson will benefit from the wealth of specialist skills emerging from academic centres of excellence such as UCC and the Cork Institute of Technology, as well as the excellent fibre optic and transport connectivity.“

Willis Towers Watson decided to create a managed funds platform located in Ireland, and the Cork operation followed from that. Its funds platform went live with its first suite of funds on 1 February.

Pat Lardner, CEO of industry trade body Irish Funds, commented: “Ireland is the third largest fund centre in the world, with €2 trillion of assets in Irish domiciled funds, and today’s announcement by Willis Towers Watson is another example of the benefit of having a strong cluster of funds expertise in Cork, which can serve global clients while making a positive contribution to the local community.”

Willis Towers Watson has about 39,000 employees in more than 120 countries. The company says that it “designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimise benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals”. Its services include risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions and private exchanges.