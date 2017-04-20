Fujitsu Teaming Up With NCBI As Charity Partner

20 Apr 2017 | 10.53 am

Fujitsu is teaming up with the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) as part of its CSR efforts, which will involve it becoming Fujitsu’s official charity partner for two years.

As part of the partnership, Fujitsu will collaborate with the NCBI on a number of volunteering, technical and advocacy initiatives to benefit people with sight loss.

NCBI will hold interactive sessions for Fujitsu employees designed to increase awareness and understanding of sight loss, teach sighted guide training and offer the opportunity to experience living with sight loss via simulation. The workshops will also serve to identify accessibility barriers and potential solutions.

The NCBI will also host interactive training sessions designed to support Fujitsu employees in becoming more inclusive of employees with disabilities.

Fujitsu will work with NCBI to organise a series of workshops to provide people with sight loss the opportunity to discover what employers are looking for, as well as sharing skills in areas such as communications and finance.

Building on the awareness and disability training programme, Fujitsu and NCBI will also work to develop a platform that offers people with sight loss an opportunity to bridge the gap between education and employment via tangible work placement opportunities.

Fujitsu employees will also collaborate to produce audio recordings of well-known publications, which will add to the 16,000 titles already available to people with sight loss from NCBI’s national Braille, audio and large print library.

Commenting on the partnership, Tony O’Malley, CEO of Fujitsu Ireland, said: “This will be an active partnership, as there is a great deal we can learn from the NCBI in enabling people with sight loss to realise their potential within the work environment.”

Chris White, CEO of NCBI, remarked: “There are 51,718 people with sight loss in Ireland and the unemployment rate is as high as 84%, which is shocking.

“People with sight loss want to fully participate in society and we aim to break down some of the barriers that stand in their way. We are excited to begin a two-year partnership with a solution-focused company like Fujitsu and we are confident that it will benefit both of our organisations.”

Photo: Tony O’Malley (left), CEO Fujitsu Ireland, and Chris White, CEO NCBI