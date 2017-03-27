‘Frontline’ Firms Talk About Brexit Impact

27 Mar 2017 | 01.35 pm

Chambers Ireland and the British Irish Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to create the Brexit Border Blog, which will feature the testimonies and concerns of businesses on the ‘frontline’ — the border of the Republic and Northern Ireland.

The two bodies have published the first report in a series, the Frontline Project, of interviews with businesses along the southern border. In January and February, 35 interviews were conducted with business leaders from the retail, hospitality, engineering, transport, agri-food, construction and ecological sectors, along with those involved in local chambers of commerce and local enterprise offices.

Among those featured in today’s report are Paddy Malone, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce; John Foy, SuperValu; JJ O’Hara, Leitrim Tourism Network; Paul Quinn, Mastek; Billy Flynn, Flynn Furney Environmental Consultants; and Gabriel D’Arcy of LacPatrick. The rest will be serialised over the coming months on the Brexit Border Blog.

BICC director general John McGrane said: “The Frontline Project is an important piece of work that highlights the challenges being faced by businesses that now find themselves at the coalface as a result of Brexit. The open border has been hugely important for the development of business in this region, with 30,000 people commuting across the 300-mile border every day for work.

“Latest figures show that £5.1 billion worth of goods were traded across the border in 2016. Business along the border stand to lose most should restrictions to trade and the movement of people come into force as a result of Brexit. The importance of maintaining an open border is crucial if this trade is to continue to grow, as the stories gathered for this project clearly demonstrate.”

Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot added: “The Frontline project is a valuable report, giving a voice to businesses along the border, highlighting their concerns and the obstacles they are likely to face. Although uncertainty is prevalent, one thing is clear- the business community wants to prepare and must be supported in doing so.

“The consequences of Brexit are likely to be the greatest challenges our economy faces in the years to come. Irish Government must prioritise economic factors within our control such as maintaining our competitiveness, rapidly investing in our infrastructure and supporting our SMEs traders, particularly when it comes to diversification and accessing new markets.”