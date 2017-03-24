Friends First Launches New Ad Campaign

24 Mar 2017 | 11.07 am

Friends First has launched a new ad campaign as part of a concerted publicity push this year, for which the firm has increased its advertising budget by 50% to €650,000.

The nationwide campaign launched this week and features on TV, outdoor and online channels. New creative has been produced to continue the ‘Amongst Friends’ theme, this time highlighting the investment funds that Friends First offer.

The campaign is also being backed up with the income protection creative initially aired in 2016. A further burst of TV and digital advertising will continue for the autumn.

Friends First recorded significant sales growth in 2016 as well as seeing a strong performance across a range of its investment funds. The firm said that the increased investment in advertising is aimed at encouraging consumers and financial brokers to take a closer look at the product range the company has to offer.

Created and produced by advertising agency Owens DDB, the new advertisements focus on the rewarding nature of friendships. Simon Delaney, actor and co-presenter of TV3’s Saturday AM, makes a return to voice the TV and radio.

Speaking about the new campaign, Brian O’Neill, strategic marketing director with Friends First, commented: “The successes that Friends First has achieved over the past number of years and in particular in 2016 now allows us to continue to significantly invest in our business to ensure that we can continue this momentum.

“The increase in advertising spend is just one element of this overall investment and we are pleased to unveil our new advertising campaign which is a direct result of this. Our goal is to further engage with our customers and financial brokers and provide them with an easier way to learn about our product range as well as our brand.”