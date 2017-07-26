Friends First Expands Eurozone Funds Choice

26 Jul 2017 | 12.38 pm

With the eurozone recovery gathering steam, Friends First has added two new eurozone equity funds to its Magnet range of multi-asset funds. The Allianz Euroland Growth Fund and the Henderson Horizon Fund join the KBIGI Eurozone Equity Fund to give investors exposure to three distinctly different European equity funds.

Allianz Euroland Equity Fund’s track record is impressive, having outperformed its benchmark, the DJ Eurostoxx Total Return index, since launch in 2002. The fund is weighted towards five stocks which account for a quarter of the portfolio: SAP (15.1%), Infineon Technologies (4.8%), Amadeus IT Group (4.2%), ASML Holding (4.2%) and Unilever (3.4%). This quintet of stocks have seen their share prices rise by 15% (SAP) to 36% (ASML Holding) over the past year, with the result that the fund is up 15.2% year to date, while its three year annualised return is 12.5%.

With a 5-star rating from Morningstar, the Henderson Horizon Euroland Fund has assets under management of around €2bn. The fund managers select stocks trading at attractive valuations and dividend yields, whilst spreading risk sectors and geographies within the eurozone. The fund is up 6.5% this year and average appreciation over the past three years is 8.1%.