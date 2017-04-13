Friends First Cautious Funds Beat Deposits

13 Apr 2017 | 04.59 pm

Risk-wary investors would do well to take a look at Friends First’s portfolio funds, which are best in class in the cautious category. Magnet Cautious, Friend’s First’s actively managed multi-asset option, was the best performing cautious multi-asset fund in 2016, posting a 5.7% return, according to Financial Express.

Compass Cautious, also from Friends First, was up 5.4% last year. Over three years, Compass Cautious’s 5.2% annualised gain is slightly ahead of Magnet’s 4.7% average annual return.

What separates Compass and Magnet is their investment approach. Magnet invests in actively managed funds whose managers try to beat the market. Compass relies on passive fund managers, who only aim to track the performance of an index.

Charging an annual management fee of 0.75%, Compass is the cheaper option, compared with Magnet’s fee of 0.95%. Both have ready-made portfolios status, which gives investors a hassle-free way of investing according to their risk.

Friends First Magnet Cautious and Compass Cautious funds are the leading low risk multi asset funds placing them first and second in the performance table with their peers over the past three years. Both these funds are an ESMA risk rating of 3 and are part of the Friends First Portfolio range of multi-manager, multi-asset funds which are managed to maintain their particular risk profile for investors.

Attitudes To Risk

A recent survey carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes on behalf of Friends First revealed an increase from 67% to 72% of people indicating that they were either conservative or very conservative when making a financial decision. This shows the growing conservatism being displayed by investors. This is despite the fact that four out of five people surveyed felt they could now meet all or almost all of their monthly financial commitments.

Simon Hoffman (pictured), Pensions & Investments Director, Friends First, commented: “Despite a period of economic growth, it is clear that consumers remain cautious when it comes to risk. Many people have been well served by deposit-based investments in recent years and in the midst of the financial crisis banks were paying high interest rates to secure capital and bank deposit accounts are paying negligible, if any, interest.

“However, times are very different now. Following the economic downturn, conservatism amongst investors remains high but these low interest rates have seen investors take on some risk to seek stronger returns.”

The Friends First research findings also showed a varied attitude to risk across gender and age groups, with men aged 25-34 were more likely to take investment risk. Women aged 35+ demonstrated a more conservative approach when it came to investing.

In terms of long-term investment, two in five men were positively disposed to risk in order to increase potential future returns, whereas more than half of women (51%) disagreed, indicating their preference for a more conservative approach to long-term investment.

When it came to comfortability with the concept of risk and return when considering long-term investment, nearly one third of those aged 25-34 willing to seek risk in order to maximise returns. This willingness to take risk decreased to one in four among those aged 35-44 with the majority (52%) in this age group confirming a more conservative outlook when it came to the question of risk. For those aged 45-54 18% were comfortable with the concept of risk and return whereas 57% were more conservative.

“There are many options out there for those who are concerned about risk. For example our low risk Portfolio funds offer an excellent opportunity to investors to benefit from a ready-made portfolio, designed with their attitude to risk in mind,” Hoffman added.

“The Portfolios use a multi-asset, multi-strategy and multi-manager approach which as a diversified strategy aims to ensure that an element of each portfolio is capable of contributing to performance at all points in a market cycle.”