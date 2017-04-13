Free Ways To Market Your Local Business

13 Apr 2017 | 08.05 am

Marketing your local or small business online is possible without breaking the bank, if you concentrate on local SEO. Niall McCarthy (pictured) of LSB Marketing looks at four simple, free ways to improve your online presence

Register your Business Details with Google

If your business details aren’t registered with Google then you cannot feature in Google’s local pack of search results. Have you ever noticed the map with the red dots followed by local business details at the top of your search results? This appears when Google detects that the search you are carrying out is for a local product or service.

This is effectively Google’s own local business directory and provides a number of different advantages to help you to market your business online:

Provides prime search result real estate for you to feature in

Provides your potential customers with quick and easy access to your vital information – address (with directions), phone number, website and opening hours

Allows your customers to leave reviews. Reviews are becoming increasingly important as people turn to the internet to find local businesses and your star rating can be displayed in search helping your listing to grab readers attention

These are just some of the benefits to be gained by registering your local business with Google. Once registered and properly optimised, your business will gain premium exposure in Google’s search results. This added exposure will show your business details directly to potential customers right at the moment that they are looking for your product or service.

Create a Facebook Business Page

Setting up a Facebook business page is well worthwhile and can be an excellent tool to help you market your business online. Even if you never intend to post any updates on it, it provides a valuable source of basic business information for people, such as your address, contact details, opening hours and provides you with the opportunity to talk about your products and services.

If you are familiar with Facebook from personal use, then posting as your business will not prove overly taxing. It is a great way of engaging with potential customers, of retaining existing customers and of course provides another opportunity for your customers to rate your business and leave reviews.

Facebook business pages also regularly provide an additional entry into organic search results and can act as a surrogate website for those businesses that have not yet set one up.

Get Online Reviews

Getting customers to leave reviews is one of the most important aspects of any local SEO strategy. Reviews provide an easy way to boost your online presence, with Google ranking local businesses with reviews higher than those without. Reviews also provide potential customers with confidence in your business and provide you with important feedback.

Reviews help potential customers to overcome any hesitation they may have, show that other local people use and trust you, help to establish your reputation and help your business to feature more prominently in search results.

So how do you get your customers to leave reviews? Well you ask for them of course. You can do this face to face, over the phone, via email, or any other way you choose. If only a small percentage of your clients leave a review, it will prove well worth your while. The timing of the request will depend on your business, but asking costs nothing and it could prove very profitable in the long run.

Register with Online Business Directories

Online business directory sites can provide a great deal of value in helping you to market your business online. The big ones, such as Yelp and Trip Advisor (for tourism based businesses) are ranked very highly by Google and can help your business to feature multiple times in search results, but even the smaller ones have value, providing links to your website (or Facebook page) which helps it to rank higher.

It should take less than 15 minutes to submit your details, but take the time to do so accurately and completely. Remember that the whole point of this exercise is to make your business stand out from the crowd.

As with anything in life, you get out what you put in. Taking the time to input your details correctly and completely will give its rewards.

• Niall McCarthy is the founder of LSB Marketing, a Waterford company which provides online marketing services for small businesses, as well as website design and development