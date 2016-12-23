Frank’s Thunder Child Plans Record Attempt

23 Dec 2016 | 03.12 pm

There’s a big beast in Cork Harbour today, and it was put there by Safehaven Marine MD Frank Kowalski, who plans to set a new world speed record in 2017 for circumnavigating Ireland.

Kowalski’s 60-foot speedboat Thunder Child has been designed as a naval patrol and research vessel, and it was launched to take advantage of the prevalent stormy conditions to allow testing of its ability to withstand storms. Kowalski’s plan is to circumnavigate Ireland by way of Rockall in 2017.

Almost one year in development and manufacture, Thunder Child is valued at more than €1m, and is equipped with features such as wave-piercing technology and surface drive propulsion. The boat will be undergoing a number of tests in the stormy conditions promised by Met Eireann over the coming weeks, as part of testing her seakeeping and endurance.

Kowalski (pictured above) said: “Setting a new record for the circumnavigation of Ireland via Rockall is a real challenge for any vessel. The route involves a 1,000 km open ocean crossing into the North Atlantic, one of the roughest and most notorious seas on the planet. But for Thunder Child, I am confident that we will set a new record and have a safe, albeit nail-biting, trip.

“We have been designing and building boats here in Cork for almost 20 years now, and our vessels are in use in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia. We continuously innovate to build faster, stronger, more effective, multi-functional boats that are not only built for the incredibly difficult conditions at sea, but also high speed marine operations.”

Safehaven Marine has facilities in in Youghal and Little Island. The company’s boats are deployed internationally for search and rescue missions, security and patrolling in open water and piloting in harbours as well as military and naval operations.

The circumnavigation attempt will involve several hours’ navigation in the dark and will rough conditions which will put stress on both vessel and crew. Thunder Child is equipped with HD radar, thermal night-vision cameras, shock-mitigation seating, surface drive propulsion and advanced composite construction. The fast craft has a range of over 750 nautical miles.