Four SaaS Firms Hiring 150 In Dublin

22 Feb 2017 | 11.51 am

Some 153 new jobs are in the pipeline for Dublin with PressReader, Looker, ThinkSmart and ArtOfUs, four companies that work off a software-as-a-service business model.

PressReader is creating 65 of the new jobs. The Canadian business uses an all-you-can-read digital content model, providing users with access to more than 6,000 media sources from around the world.

The new roles in PressReader include positions in R&D, multilingual business development and marketing. “Ireland is at the epicentre of innovation in Europe,” said Alex Kroogman, PressReader CEO. “It’s the European home of many leading technology companies with a large global footprint, and it has an outstanding workforce. We’re looking forward to joining the technology scene in Dublin and welcoming talented new members to our team.”

Elsewhere, Looker, a business intelligence software company, is to establish its European HQ in Dublin, creating 50 jobs over the next three years. Roles to be filled cover sales, marketing, professional services and support. The California firm opened its first European office in London in 2015. Looker’s Dublin operations will be led by John O’Keeffe (pictured), who previously held executive positions with Salesforce.com and Nitro in Europe.

O’Keeffe commented: “There are a number of reasons I came to Looker – innovative product and technology that customers love; smart, dedicated people; a very impressive growth trajectory; and the company has a strong, long-term vision. Looker fits in perfectly with Dublin’s thriving technology sector and its diverse and talented workforce.”

Another US tech company, ThinkSmart, will create 20 jobs in Dublin for its newly opened office. The San Francisco venture provides business process and workflow automation software. The roles will comprise sales, customer and support roles.

“Locating ThinkSmart’s EMEA headquarters in Ireland was the natural choice. The country’s proximity to the European market and close ties with the US allows us the ability to scale and strengthen our presence in this growing part of the world,” said Christina O’Connell, general manager EMEA, ThinkSmart.

London-based ArtOfUS is to create 18 jobs in its Dublin R&D centre at the Digital Hub. The startup is developing a human operating system for the internet-of-things market. ArtOfUs’s principals include Apical founder Michael Tusch, PwC director Andrew Jackson, and John Dunne, an Irish cloud and telco entrepreneur.

Leonard Donnelly, CEO ArtOfUs, said: “We want our message to appeal to talent, not only in Ireland but also internationally, to stimulate new thinking on what the internet of things is about. We are hiring talent with immediate effect in AI, neural networks, open CV, audio and cloud-based software platform analytics.”