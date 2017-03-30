Fostering Healthy Conflict In Business Groups

30 Mar 2017 | 12.41 pm

Sponsored Content

Leaders of high-performance teams need to promote harmony while at the same time accommodating the difficult individual performer, writes Dr Colm Foster.

Faced with a fast changing, complex and competitive marketplace, organisations have for several years been turning to the use of teams to address their issues. However, putting together high-performance teams and getting them to perform highly is not as easy as you might think.

The foundation of high performance within teams is based on trust. However, today’s challenges involve bringing teams together for short periods to address speciﬁc challenges and having to do this repeatedly with diﬀerent team members, some of whom may not even work in your organisation.

If your working week is made up of dealing with this type of complexity, you will recognise that the luxury of having the time to develop trust within the diﬀerent teams is just that, a luxury.

The answer may be found in what Harvard Professor Amy Edmonson calls a teaming culture, i.e. the ability to rapidly form and re-form teams as required. In essence, she suggests that we need to act as if we trust one another even when we haven’t had the time to build that

trust. This places huge emphasis on the type of people you select and on the need for the leader to role-model behaviours.

The team needs to be given just enough structure to give it direction while also allowing its membership to ﬂex as required.

Being A Good Team Player Is Not Enough

The team-building ‘industry’ stresses the need to create harmonious relationships within teams. While this has merit, there is also a need to foster and leverage healthy conﬂict within a high-performance team. Cambridge University’s Mark De Rond points out that teams must make room for the diﬃcult individual performer.

He argues that what makes high-performing individuals great is also what makes them diﬃcult. The most common personality characteristic of high performers is restlessness i.e. a drive to improve both themselves and their organisations.

While this is a hugely prized trait, we can all think of restless colleagues who can be exhausting to be around. In building a high-performance

team, we therefore have to create the right sort of team behaviours that promote harmony, while also making sure we accommodate those high performers who may not be the best team players, but who bring a unique talent, perspective or energy to our eﬀorts.

The level of disharmony you can accommodate within your team is a function of your own ability to deal with the issues such people can create.

The Individual And The Network Eﬀect

An interesting ﬁeld of current research into organisational behaviour is the study of an individual’s ability to secure resources and beneﬁts by virtue of membership of a social network or structure. The value of an individual may not be so much in terms of what he or she brings to the party, but more in terms of the network they can tap into to solve problems.

Dr Colm Foster is Director of Executive Education, Irish Management Institute.

