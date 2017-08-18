Foodcloud’s Income Tops €1 Million

18 Aug 2017 | 04.16 pm

Foodcloud Hubs CLG, the social enterprise that distributes surplus food items from supermarkets to charities around Ireland, booked a surplus of €240,000 on income of €1m in 2016. Income in 2015 was €174,000.

Foodcloud Hubs is a company limited by guarantee i.e. there is no share capital and no company owners.

The non-profit venture reorded income of €1,030,000 and expenditure of €792,000 in 2016, according to the company’s annual filing. Income included €278,000 from state agency Pobal under its Community Services Programme and a €109,000 grant from Pobal, sourced from the Dormant Accounts Fund, for refrigerated units in the organisaiton’s distribution hubs.

The annual salary overhead for 11 staff was €371,000, an average of €33,370. Six people are employed in administration and five in warehouse activities. The company ended the year with net cash of €420,000.

Lidl announced recently that its partnership with Foodcloud will see one million meals donated to Irish charities by 2020. As part of Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme, the German multiple has committed to a sustainable development plan that sets out clear targets in key areas such as waste, emissions, energy, water, responsible sourcing of products, health and nutrition and social sustainability.

Deirdre Ryan, Head of CSR for Lidl Ireland, commented: “Working with FoodCloud enables Lidl to connect with hundreds of charities across Ireland and support them in a meaningful way. The feedback we have received to date has been fantastic and our store teams are extremely engaged with the project.”

Iseult Ward, co-founder and CEO of FoodCloud, added: “Lidl Ireland have become a fundamental component in our capacity to help more than 300 charities across Ireland and in helping us ensure no good food in Ireland goes to waste. Each food donation represents a financial saving to the charity and a positive boost to our environment by reducing waste.”

Photo: Iseult Ward (right) with Yvonne Connolly. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)