Foiling WannaCry Ransomware Attacks

25 Jul 2017 | 02.38 pm

The Windows operating system running your PC could be the back door for criminals to lock down your computer, writes Doug Casey

Ransomware is a growing threat to businesses and other organisations, as evidenced by the global spread of WannaCry in May 2017. The malware secured traction in outposts of Britain’s National Health System and elsewhere, prompting a media hue and cry. There’s no way of knowing how many businesses were affected but what’s certain is that WannaCry II is on its way soon.

Crypto ransomware locks you out from accessing the files on your computer by the use of encryption. This malware looks for files such as pictures, videos, databases, documents and music. It will then encrypt these files using some form of cryptography. After all your files have been encrypted, the malware will often get rid of backups and shadow copies of your files too. The virus will also leave behind ransom notes with instructions on how to pay the ransom to get your files back.

The code to unlock the encrypted files has to be purchased from the ransomware gang. Anonymous currencies like Bitcoin make following the money trail almost impossible, enabling the malware distributors to operate beyond the reach of most law enforcement agencies.

Windows Vulnerability

The WannaCry episode should prompt owners of small businesses to take a hard look at their PC operating systems, as WannaCry attacked a vulnerability in Windows. This particular malware exploit works against all unpatched versions of Windows, except Windows 10 and Server 2016. This is important, because most people will be unaware about the lifecycle of the support that Microsoft offers for the various iterations of Windows.

When support ends, Microsoft ceases providing automatic fixes or updates. Without this support, PC users no longer receive security updates that help to protect the PC from harmful viruses such as ransomware and other malicious software that steals personal information.

For Microsoft, its latest operating system is always the greatest ever, but many people are happy to plug along with the one that has worked fine for them for years. There are probably thousands of small Irish firms that use computers still running on the Windows XP operating system. Microsoft ended support for XP in April 2014, so since then there have been no automatic updates to counter the bad guys. The same goes for Windows Vista, as support for that OS terminated in April 2017

The majority of Irish businesses will be running computers on Windows 7 and Windows 8. Microsoft ends automatic patch support five years after the end of sales for PCs with a particular version of Windows installed. Support for W7 ends in January 2020 and support for Windows 8 ends in January 2023. So for computer users using these operating systems, there is no need to panic yet – so long as their PCs are regularly downloading the updates and patches.

The WannaCry ransom message

SMB Exploit

So how does WannaCry work? The Server Message Block (SMB) protocol is a network file sharing protocol, and as implemented in Microsoft Windows is known as Microsoft SMB protocol. WannaCry ransomware utilises an exploit for SMB, and once it enters a network it spreads quickly amongst hosts. According to digital security specialists BSI, the SMB protocol is utilised heavily on internal networks for remote host management and file and printer sharing and is very rarely filtered on internal networks.

According to PwC, on infection the WannaCry malware runs a command which modifies the security descriptors on folders and files. This provides the malware full access on all files in the current folder and its subdirectory. Afterwards, the malware uses built-in Windows tools to delete shadow copies and disable safe boot and recover options.

The ransomware then uses 256bit AES encryption to encrypt all files on the infected system that match a list of specific extensions, including documents, database files, source code, and backup files. Once the initial host has been encrypted, the malware makes use of the vulnerability within SMB to propagate through the network.

Microsoft is constantly publishing downloadable Security Updates to counter threats such as WannaCry. Computer users who use WT, W8 and W10 and update regularly are not likely to have their computers hijacked. To counter WannaCry, Microsoft also released out-of-band MS17-010 patches for Windows XP and Windows Server 2003.

At the corporate level, preventative measures go much further. Leonard McAuliffe, director of PwC Cyber Practice in Dublin, has been advising clients to ensure that IT teams disable the use of the SMBv1 network file sharing protocol across the entirety of the IT estate. McAuliffe also recommends using group policy settings to disable the ability to execute unsigned macros in Office documents. In large networks, it should also be possible to identify and prevent all systems without the MS17-010 security update from connecting to core corporate networks.

Network Firewalls

Malware typically enters a computer network through some clod clicking on a phishing email. Reminding staff to be constantly vigilant about opening e-mail attachments from unknown senders is an ongoing imperative. James Canty of Magnet Networks says that more attention needs to be paid to external network firewalls too.

According to Canty (pictured): “The onset and adoption of cloud technologies has made most firewalls pretty worthless. Companies need to have a next generation application-aware firewall along with advanced endpoint protection and local real-time analysis on each machine. There are certain stages that malware must go through in able to function, and businesses need to employ real time protection that can identify, isolate and educate on each new piece of malware as it happens.”

In Canty’s view, business owners need to ask if their IT consultants can provide reports showing all the activity on the network. “Businesses should also look at reviewing their network drive permissions to minimise the impact a single user can have, and ensure that administrators are assigned separate normal restricted accounts separate from their highly privileged accounts,” he adds.

On the firewall issue, Paul C Dwyer, president of the International Cyber Threat Task Force, recommends configuring the firewall to block access to SMB ports over the network or the internet. The protocol operates on TCP ports 137, 139 and 445, and over UDP ports 137 and 138. “Use IE (Smart Screen) or similar to identify reported phishing or malware sites,” Dwyer adds. “Have a pop-up blocker running on your browser and regularly back up files to offline media.”