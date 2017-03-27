Flipdish Raises Funds From Growing Capital

27 Mar 2017 | 11.32 am

Flipdish, an Irish tech company which powers over 10% of the country’s delivery restaurants apps and websites, has secured funding from Growing Capital and Enterprise Ireland to help accelerate growth in the UK.

Flipdish was started by brothers James and Conor McCarthy (pictured) in 2015. CEO Conor McCarthy describes its ordering app as ‘white label’ and says that since launch over 10% of Ireland’s delivery restaurants have moved to the Flipdish platform, including Sprout Food Co, MaoAtHome, Peking and Pizza Dog.

Flipdish supports iOS and Android and has built-in loyalty and retention campaigns, together with a detailed analytics dashboard that helps restaurant owners understand where their orders are coming from.

McCarthy said: “Lots of consumers don’t know that when they order from their local takeaway on a third-party food portal the restaurant will be paying up to 30% for the referral. This makes it very hard for restaurants to make a profit. It also puts restaurants in a very vulnerable position as the third-party aggregators own the customers and can, with the flip of a switch, direct them to a competitor. At Flipdish, we empower restaurants to reclaim their customers, build their own brand, increase their sales and save on fees.”

Emma Sheehan of Bombay Pantry said: “The Flipdish customer experience has been so well received by our customers, they love the speed and ease of use. Our new Bombay Pantry App powered by Flipdish has markedly increased our mobile food sales.”

Sandy Sood of Pizza Dog concurred: “Flipdish has really helped me connect with my customers, get lots of orders and build my brand.” And Des Traynor, a founder of Intercom, remarked that “finally someone has delivered a simple, fast, beautiful way to order food in Dublin”.

The company is one of several here to benefit from the arrival of Gianni Matera in Ireland in 2013, with cash from a multi-million euro company sale in his pocket and an eagerness to invest. He founded Growing Capital, a seed and early stage investment firm in 2015, and announced that he intended to plough €4m into Irish startups by 2020.

So far Matera has invested in 11 companies, Flipdish being one in which he already invested €125,000. Others include gym software management firm Glofox (€250,000), Brim Brothers (€120,000), Motorcheck.ie (€200,000), and Caragon Consulting (€150,000). Matera’s interest in startups is strengthened by Enterprise Ireland’s approach, as he likes the fact the taxpayer matches the funding he invests.