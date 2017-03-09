Fleetmatics Opens Tallaght Operations Centre

09 Mar 2017 | 11.37 am

Fleetmatics Group has opened a new network operations centre in Tallaght, Co Dublin, which will house the company’s operations and application support engineers and its R&D team.

Fleetmatics, bought by Verizon in2016, enables businesses to manage vehicle fleets and to improve the productivity of their mobile workforce, by extracting useable business intelligence from real-time and historical vehicle and driver data.

John Molamphy, the company’s engineering vice-president, said: “The NOC leverages our state of the art monitoring solutions to manage our applications, infrastructure, customer experience and business performance real-time. This allows us to predict and resolve potential issues before they ever materialise.”

In the NOC, Fleetmatics monitors billions of system interactions a day, providing insights into customer usage and system performance trends. An Early Warning System monitoring wall, which is 50 feet in length, enables Fleetmatics to identify a potential performance issue early and remedy it quickly.

Verizon acquired Fleetmatics last August for €2.14 billion. The company has over 37,000 customers, approximately 737,000 subscribers, and 1,200 staff. Its operations extend to Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, the UK, USA and Italy.

Part of the offering is a GPS vehicle tracking system which, the company says, enables fleet owners to deploy their vehicles with live, real-time tracking and provides minute-by-minute route verification, enabling them to settle customer disputes, provide proof of service and ensure the fleet is not burning unnecessary fuel.

Photo (l-r): Caroline Spillane of Engineers Ireland with Verizon executives John Molamphy, Susan Kim and Peter Mitchell. (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)