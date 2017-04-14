Five Red Dots For Design House Dolmen

14 Apr 2017 | 08.53 am

Irish product design and innovation company Dolmen has won five awards at the annual Red Dot international design awards in Germany, for its part in designing products as diverse as a rugby head-guard, a digital microscope, and a paper scanner.

Red Dot awards have been given out since 1954 and are regarded as a quality seal of excellence in design. Its three categories of award are for product design, communication design and design concept.

The range of products (pictured) that Dolmen has designed over the years is reflected in this years’ win. The design partnership wins include the N-Pro rugby head guard, developed with Contego; the Omni digital microscope, developed with Ash Technologies; the TRX rail communications system, developed with Klas Telecom; the Synconta lifting station, developed with Sulzer and the NP800 paper scanner, developed with ABB.

Professor Peter Zec, founder and chief executive of the Red Dot awards, said: “The Red Dot winners are pursuing the right design strategy. They have recognised that good design and economic success go hand in hand. The award by the critical Red Dot jury documents their high design quality and is indicative of their successful design policy.”

Dolmen chief executive Chris Murphy commented: “After celebrating our 25th year in business in 2016, this win is a really special time for us. It highlights the strong and enduring partnerships we have with our clients and our commitment to superior, refined product design.”

Dolmen will be presented with its five awards at a ceremony in Essen on July 3, when all the winners and runners-up will assemble to hear which entry takes the gold standard ‘Best of the Best’ award.

Manufacturers and designers around the globe were invited to enter their products in the 2017 competition. In total, the competition received more than 5,500 entries from 54 countries this year.