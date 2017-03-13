Fintech Firms Collaborate to Benefit SMEs

13 Mar 2017 | 03.08 pm

The financial services industry is in the midst of rapid transformation. Influenced by the internet and regulatory changes, fintech (businesses at the convergence of technology and financial services) is delivering new companies daily and changing the way old ones operate. Aztec Exchange is one of the companies at the coal face of these changes

Because of the great recession, old-line institutions were tight with their credit for SMEs. This opened the door for fintech firms who had a completely different cost structure and weren’t subject to the same regulations as were banks. The major beneficiary of this shift were the SMEs, who were now able to get the capital they needed to run and grow their business.

The credit crunch is now over and institutions are seeing how fintech firms are succeeding in this new marketplace. In fact, according to a December 2016 article in Business Insider, more than 40% of North American banks have dedicated more than 25% of their IT budget to digital transformation.

In addition to building out their technology, institutions are also collaborating with these same fintech firms in what can be termed “cooperatition”. This scenario involves two businesses, who might typically consider themselves competitors, joining forces to service clients.

It’s a win-win-win because the institution can offer existing clients services they might not normally provide, the fintech firm adds to its book of business and the client gets the capital they need.

One such firm that is engaging in cooperatition with major institutions is Aztec Exchange. Aztec’s early payment service PayMe (known as ePayMe in Spain and Latin America) allows SMEs to get their invoices paid early, and it does so based on the creditworthiness of the debtor, not the supplier.

PayMe can be implemented as a standalone solution, but increasingly it’s being integrated with institutions as a white label service. Edwin Hagan-Emmin, CEO of Aztec Exchange, spoke with BizPlus about embarking on these types of partnerships, making them work for everyone involved and what the future of cooperatition might be.

Why are institutions and fintech firms, two types of businesses that would seemingly be competitors, starting to collaborate?

It’s really a function of market demand. If an SME runs their business and payroll through a major banking institution, it only seems logical that they might want to obtain certain types of financing through that bank too. But some of these banks may have restrictive policies when it comes to cross-border financing or have credit qualifications that some clients can’t reach.

Of course, the bank doesn’t want to lose that business, so they seek out potential solutions to keep that client in the fold. Those solutions often come in the form of working with a white label service from a fintech firm like ours.

What are the benefits of what you are calling cooperation?

The biggest benefit of this kind of approach is that the institution can, by partnering with a fintech firm, offer a seamless solution (e.g. off-balance sheet funding) to their client. This allows them to retain their relationship with their client, the client gets the services they need and the fintech firm is able to build their book of business.

Are there any challenges with this kind of approach?

Like any business relationship, there are always challenges to be overcome. But none of these are so daunting as to make this kind of partnership unworkable. In fact, because the relationship is mutually beneficial, the challenges really are focused on setting things up to best service the client.

How does this benefit the SME as end user?

As mentioned before, perhaps the biggest winner in all of this are the SMEs. In a report from the World Trade Organisation, access to trade finance ranked as the second most problematic factor for exports in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2014, only trailing ‘Identifying Potential Markets and Buyers’. These sorts of relationships between institutions and fintech firms are exactly what SMEs need to help grow their business.

Can cooperation be a long-term strategy for institutions and fintech firms?

The answer to this depends on the business goals of the institution and the fintech firm. There’s no doubt that some will want to continue this kind of arrangement as long as it’s beneficial for everyone.

There are some that might be acquiring or looking to be acquired. It’s really on a case-by-case basis. But the goal will always be finding a way to make sure clients needs are met.

