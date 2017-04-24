Finalists Chosen For FutureScope’s One2Watch

24 Apr 2017 | 03.41 pm

Four Irish startups have been selected to pitch for a prize at next month’s FutureScope conference in Dublin. WeSavvy, ProVerum Medical, Skytango and Hexafly were chosen from 58 entries to the One2Watch competition.

FutureScope, which is organised by Dublin BIC, takes place on May 10 in the Convention Centre Dublin. The event is aiming to promote engagement and collaboration between Ireland’s entrepreneurial community and multinationals based in Ireland.

Various speakers will participate at the conference, which will also include showcases, tech demos and structured networking. The One2Watch competition is another strand to the event, offering the overall winner a three-month stint of free desk space in the Guinness Enterprise Centre, as well as €2,000 in prize money.

Judging the competition are Alison Cowzer, Dragon’s Den; Gary Leyden, national director at the National Digital Research Centre; Eoghan Stack, CEO of DCU Ryan Academy; and Bernadette O’Reilly, incubation centre manager, DIT Hothouse.