Micheál Martin Warns On Brexit Challenge

16 Feb 2017 | 04.21 pm

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin has told a gathering of chartered accountants that Brexit presents Ireland with a “direct challenge” to the successful model of progress set out by Seán Lemass nearly 60 years ago, when he committed to opening both the Irish economy and society.

Martin (pictured) told the Leinster Society of Chartered Accountants that serious issues and long-term warnings need attention among the “many much smaller issues which can rear their head and lead to breathless coverage which crowds out everything else”.

He declared: “It is a hard fact that in the years leading up to the effective collapse of our banking system, Dáil Éireann spent more time talking about greyhound doping than banking regulation. Brexit is historic by any measure. It marks an attempt to return to a pre-World War II model of weak international organisations and bilateral trade agreements.”

Martin expressed the view that there is no plan in Britain, or in truth anywhere, for where we go from here. “All we have is mounting confirmation that there is no scenario in which Brexit delivers a positive economic outcome and the overwhelming consensus is that it will lead to a significant and potentially permanent reduction in trade, growth, employment and public finances.”

The FF leader quoted surveys showing that British business leaders already feel the hit.

Martin identified four distinct dimensions to the issues that need to be addressed before the Brexit process is complete. These encompass North/South relations, Ireland’s relations with Britain, Ireland’s position in the European Union and the country’s core economic model.

“The first objective should be to secure all elements of what is now referred to as the Common Travel Area. The CTA is central to our North/South and East/West relations” said Martin

Martin concluded: “There is no way of papering over the scale of the threat posed by Brexit. But Brexit is happening and it is happening in a hard and potentially chaotic manner. Now is the time when we must move from generalities to specific proposals to overcome the many threats posed by the decision of our neighbour to turn its back on rule-bound cooperation amongst European states.”

Tourism Threat

Later, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said that the Irish tourism industry is directly threatened by Brexit and its impacts and advised business owners to invest in digital to drive growth in an uncertain economic climate.

He urged government to heed the warnings of industry leaders when considering the restoration of the air travel tax, which he said would be massively debilitating to travel in the face of Brexit, and the abolition of which in 2014 has been a leading contributor to growth in the sector.

“Businesses should be mindful of the Brexit impact, and customer-centric platforms should be adopted as a priority in response to the consumer trends that are driving growth,” said O’Leary