FEXCO Launches Prepaid Currency Card

03 Feb 2017 | 08.22 am

FEXCO has introduced a credit card which can be loaded with a currency of your choice when travelling, in a venture with fintech provider Payment Cloud Technologies and Mastercard, the card provider.

The No.1 Currency travel card locks into a fixed rate at the time of loading, and there are no commission charges for customers. The card can be ordered online simply by choosing a currency and an amount and, when it arrives by mail, activating it with one phone call.

Simon Phillips (pictured), Retail Director at No.1 Currency, commented: “We are delighted to launch our new prepaid travel money cards in partnership with PCT. PCT is an award winning company, dedicated to innovation in the FinTech sector. We look forward to working with their expert teams to develop the No.1 Currency prepaid travel money card into a leading product within the market.”

PCT CEO Ian Clowes said: “Businesses have recognised the need to expand their cash service product portfolio in a global prepaid market that is expected to reach $3.1 trillion by 2022. PCT quickly recognised FEXCO’s ambition to bring a product to market that makes a difference to their customers, so we were thrilled to be able to apply our specialist knowledge in rapid market entry and, ultimately, help customers save money.’’

FEXCO employs more than 2,300 people in Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America and Latin America.