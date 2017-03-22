Fenergo Adding 200 To Its Workforce

22 Mar 2017 | 01.22 pm

Fenergo, an Irish IT company specialising in software solutions for investment, corporate and private banks, is to add 200 jobs to its workforce over the next 12-18 months. The new hires will bring its global headcount to 500.

According to the company, the new jobs will include roles in product management, software engineering and marketing.

Fenergo was founded in 2009 by Marc Murphy as a spin-off from Ergo, an IT outsourcing firm. The company now operates offices in New York, Boston, Sydney, Singapore, Japan and Abu Dhabi.

Fenergo also relocated its Dublin, London and Boston headquarters to cater for its growing number of personnel. Most recently, the company took up residence in a 21,000 sq. feet building in Dublin’s Point Village.

Fenergo’s turnover grew by 49% to €19m in the 12 months to March 2016. However, it booked a loss of €2.8m during the same period.

Speaking after this week’s jobs announcement, CEO Marc Murphy said: “The demand for Fenergo’s client lifecycle management technology solutions is global and immediate, driven by regulatory change and banks’ desires to be able to comply fully with new and enhanced regulations.

“We anticipate continued significant growth across all of the regions we serve – Americas, Europe, UK, APAC and the Middle East – over the next 36 months.”

Murphy added that Fenergo has ambitions to hold an IPO by 2020.

Photo: Fenergo CEO Marc Murphy with Julie Sinnamon (left), Enterprise Ireland, and jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’ Connor (Pic: Fennells)