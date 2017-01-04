Female Entrepreneurs Sought For ‘Going For Growth’

04 Jan 2017 | 10.24 am

The ninth incarnation of the popular Going for Growth support initiative for female entrepreneurs is currently accepting applications. It begins on February 17 and continues until June; the application deadline is January 20 next.

Going for Growth is sponsored by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, and offers a programme of peer support focused on growth to women owner-managers, regardless of sector.

The initiative is free of charge for the 60 that get selected, who are typically women with a desire for entrepreneurial growth and who run well-established businesses that have been trading for at least two years.

Going for Growth has been running yearly since 2008 and more than 450 female entrepreneurs have participated so far. Participants work in roundtable groups led by successful female entrepreneurs and businesswomen, who share experience and insights.

Mentors for the upcoming Going for Growth outing include Maeve Dorman from PayPal and Marian O’Gorman from The Kilkenny Group.

The six-month programme involves a time commitment of two full days (February and June) and four half days (February to May).

Paula Fitzsimons, the national director of Going for Growth, commented: “Our mission in Going for Growth is to support female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth ambitions and to get more female owner managers into a growth frame of mind.

“I am delighted to say that we are doing just that through a focus on growth goals, peer support and the sharing of experiences in a collaborative and confidential environment.”

Julie Sinnamon (pictured), CEO of Enterprise Ireland, added: “We are happy once again to support the Going for Growth initiative, which is designed to assist ambitious female entrepreneurs to realise their growth ambitions. It is particularly heartening to know that while ambition is nurtured, the progress of the participants is monitored and the impact assessed.”

Full details on Going for Growth are available here.