Feasible Developments Completes Mullingar PCC

02 Feb 2017 | 12.15 pm

A new 5,000 square metre Primary Care Centre in Mullingar developed by Feasible Developments has been completed and is being commissioned through February. Construction work started in July 2015 and the project cost was over €12m.

The new centre is being let to the Health Service Executive, Tusla (the Child & Family Agency), two local general medical practices and a local pharmacist. In addition to the GP practices, the centre will provide full primary care services including public health nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, dental services and mental health services.

The primary care centre (pictured) has been funded by health investor, the MedicX Fund, and will be operated on its behalf by Octopus Healthcare, a British healthcare property investor, developer and manager which advises the fund.

Located near the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar, the centre will open to patients this month. Centralising a range of primary medical services allows a joined-up approach to providing healthcare, something particularly important in rural catchment areas. Rural populations have increased in the last 10 years, with a marked shift from towns and cities. The Mullingar area has experienced a 6.13% increase in population since 2006, resulting in over 20,000 potential patients within five kilometres of the new centre, which will include a community cafe and has parking for 120 cars.

Feasible director Pat Nolan said: “The new building responds perfectly to the core strategy of the HSE to bring centres providing a wide range of services to the community driven by general practice. This is a provision that local people need and we look forward to hearing feedback from patients on their new centre. Over 100 people were involved in the construction and an equal number of healthcare professionals (from the public and private sector) will be based in the centre.”

Feasible’s role included the provision of services to acquire the site, the procurement of the design team and the main contractor, and managing cost and quality control. Feasible also identified and secured agreements with two local GP practices to relocate to the Centre. The principals of Feasible are also the promotors of the centre.