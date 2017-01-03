FDI Projects Added 18,600 Jobs In 2016

03 Jan 2017 | 12.40 pm

Multinationals funded by taxpayers through IDA Ireland created 18,630 new jobs in Ireland through 2016, according to the agency’s end of year statement. When job losses of 6,790 at IDA clients are factored in, the net gain in employment was 11,840. Total employment at Ireland locations operated by overseas companies now totals 200,000.

The IDA funded 244 projects, up from 213 in 2015, and the number of new name investments increased to 99 from 94.

Taxpayer funding for IDA Ireland amounted to €147 million in 2016, with €42m for current spending such as agency overheads and €106m for capital grants to multinationals. For 2017, the IDA’s budget has been increased to €179m, with the capital grants allocation rising to €137m, which suggests some big projects are in the pipeline.

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan (pictured) commented: “The contribution of the FDI sector has always been important to Ireland but the 2016 results show that the contribution has never been greater. International services, pharmaceuticals and medical and financial services all showed significant employment increases in 2016.

“Many of the projects were capital intensive and provided strong additional benefits to Ireland. Capital expenditure associated with FDI investments has a huge knock-on effect for the Irish economy. This capital investment is spread throughout Ireland, with 63% happening outside Dublin.”

As regards Brexit, Shanahan said that the agency has had a significant volume of specific queries to IDA offices from across the world.

“These queries have originated in the UK, the US and Asia,” he said. “Companies are seeking to mitigate risk and ensure access to the European market post-Brexit. Feedback would suggest that companies are currently undertaking detailed due diligence of a small number of locations in Europe. Ireland is among those locations.

Adverse Impacts

“In addition to the opportunity that Brexit brings to compete for newly mobile investment, there are also likely to be some adverse impacts. FDI companies that depend heavily on the UK market have already been impacted by exchange rates and they may also need to consider their future access to the UK market in a post-Brexit environment.”

Shanahan added that competition from other jurisdictions for foreign investment has never been as strong. “Ireland must concentrate on maintaining its competitiveness (including cost competitiveness) as well as continuing to invest in education and skills, infrastructure and enterprise supports,” he stated