Private Equity Dominant In H1 M&A Market

17 Aug 2017 | 11.43 am

Ireland’s merger and acquisition (M&A) market saw 60 deals take place in the first half of 2017 with a combined value of €8.2bn, according to a report from law firm William Fry and Mergermarket. The M&A tally is down on the 72 deals recorded during the same period in 2016. Among the key findings:

• 18 private equity transactions took place, worth €7.5bn and representing the highest H1 figure on record

• Inbound activity is at a record high, with 44 deals in H1

• 24 ‘mid-market’ deals were announced in the period

• The consumer sector accounted for the largest increase in value, from 8% in 2016 to 15% in 2017

• The financial services sector saw the bulk of deal value, with €7.1bn spent across nine deals, though one deal accounted for €6.9bn of the total.

Eavan Saunders, corporate/M&A partner at William Fry, said that Ireland continues to be one of the strongest performers in Europe in the foreign direct investment sector, despite geopolitical uncertainties. “The first half of the year has been very active, with significant mid-market activity. We have seen record highs in private equity, with very healthy M&A pipeline for the rest of the year,” Saunders added.

Reflecting the importance of private equity activity to the Irish M&A market, five of the top ten transactions in the first half of the year were PE-related. These included the sale of AWAS to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise by Terra Firma Capital and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Elsewhere, the 24 mid-market (deals valued under €250m) deals announced in H1 accounted for 92% of all deals disclosed in H1, up from 82% in 2016.

According to William Fry, the increase in mid-market activity was driven by domestic and international companies looking for strategic growth. It reads as a sign of confidence in the Irish market German insurance firm Allianz’s acquisition of a 33.5% stake in Allianz-Irish Life Holdings for €160m.

Private Equity firms have also been active within the Irish mid-market, such as French investment firm InfraVia’s €70m acquisition of Dublin-based retirement and nursing home Carechoice.

Other trends include the increasing focus on restructuring deals, such as Glanbia’s €112m spin-out of its dairy division in March 2017. William Fry suggests that restructuring plays such as this are likely to generate more deals during the second half of the year as companies look towards unlocking synergies in order to maximise opportunities.

Sectoral M&A Activity

As in past years, the tech, pharma and financial services sectors accounted for a large slice of deal activity in H1. However, the consumer sector accounted for the largest increase in value year-on-year.

In the highest valued deal in the sector, US consumer giant Church & Dwight acquired hair growth vitamin supplement producer Viviscal from Irish beauty products firm Lifes2good for €150m. It was the financial services sector that saw the bulk of deal value during H1, with €7.1bn spent across seven deals. However, the majority of this figure was associated with one deal — Dubai Aerospace’s €6.9bn acquisition of Dublin-based AWAS Aviation Capital.

In the Irish agri-food sector, M&A activity has proven to be active throughout H1, despite the uncertainty for the Irish export market caused by Brexit. Carton Brothers recently sold Manor Farm to Scandi Standra in a deal valued at €69m, and JBS has announced its intention to sell Moy Park. Technology remains the stalwart of Irish M&A activity, with the technology, media and telecommunications sector accounting for 15% of total deal count targeting Irish firms.

Looking ahead, Saunders noted that the ongoing period of uncertainty between the EU and UK poses the greatest risk to dealmaking in 2017 and beyond. “Volatility will inevitably cause some dealmakers to put transactions on hold until a clearer picture emerges,” she said.

“In response to this changing deal climate, it is essential that Ireland focuses on further enhancing its competitiveness to ensure it can capitalise on investment at both a domestic and international level. That said, Ireland’s stable currency, strong growth trajectory and status as a member of the European Union (EU) stand it in good stead.”