FBI Expert Attending Zero Day Con

10 Feb 2017 | 10.45 am

Kurt Pipal (pictured), who currently represents the FBI in London on cyber matters, is among the confirmed speakers at Zero Day Conference, a cybersecurity event taking place in Convention Centre Dubin on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Pipal has spent more than 12 years of his career in the FBI’s counterintelligence and cyber divisions, working on cases that protected US national security.

The 32 speaker line-up also includes Tom Kellermann and Hank Thomas (Strategic Cyber Ventures Group), Denis Kennelly (IBM Security), Rik Ferguson (Trend Micro), Joe Donagh (AIB Bank), Alan Bambury (Kerry Group) andDave Allen (Palo Alto Networks).

Zero Day Con is being billed as the largest conference of its kind in Ireland this year and and will provide CIOs, CISOs and senior IT executives with insights into the cyber threats facing their sectors.

The organisers say that Zero Day Con will focus exclusively on cybersecurity intelligence and data security with cyber security experts from around the world discussing the latest challenges over 12 sessions.

Topics covered at the one-day event will range from cybersecurity in the financial and banking sector, cognitive computing and artificial intelligence, IoT Security, EU GDPR, and securing mobile environments.

Delegates will also have anopportunity to experience a Virtual Reality Security Operations Centre at the IBM Security stand. Through a VR headset, visitors can experience the process of detecting a threat using the latest technologies, including QRadar, Watson for Cyber Security and Resilient.

The Zero Day Conference is sponsored by IBM Security, Trend Micro, Smarttech, Ronan Daly Jermyn, Palo Alto Networks, STEALTHbits, ISACA, and Cork Internet Exchange.