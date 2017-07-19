Facebook Launches Irish SME Council

19 Jul 2017 | 02.20 pm

Facebook has set up what it calls its Irish SME Council, in a move which the company says is part of its “European-wide strategy to help support small and medium sized businesses throughout Ireland”.

The council will bring together Irish business owners from a range of industries and Facebook’s SME team, with the objective of developing better digital tools to help businesses grow.



Facebook SME vice-president Ciaran Quilty said: “Facebook is delighted to be launching an SME Council here in Ireland. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, they drive economic growth and new jobs. Digital strategies, in particular mobile, can help businesses grow, and with 43 million people in other countries connected to an Irish business on Facebook, the global market has never been closer to our SMEs.

“Through listening, learning and having a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing businesses, the council will give us a better understanding of how we can help them grow.”

The company already has SME councils in North America, Germany, Italy, UK, India and Brazil, and says the new Irish council will:

Comprise 14 small-to-medium sized business owners in varying sectors and locations across Ireland

Meet a minimum of twice a year to discuss successes and challenges, business ideas, solutions and progress achieved using the Facebook platform

Allow Irish businesses to provide feedback that directly influences Facebook products to better help businesses grow.

The SME members include Appassionata Flowers, Aran Sweater Market, Boutique Bake, Burren Perfumery, Folkster, Keelings, Kerrigan’s Craft Butchers, Lennon Courtney, Life Style Sports, Magee of Donegal, Obeo, Ronan Cullen Flooring, Strong Roots, and Well Nice Pops.

Photo: Obeo founders Liz Fingleton and Kate Cronin