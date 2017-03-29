Facebook Hosts First Lean In Meeting

29 Mar 2017 | 11.42 am

Facebook’s Dublin HQ hosted the launch of Ireland’s first Lean In chapter, an organisation set up by the company’s chief operations officer Sheryl Sandberg to empower women to achieve their ambitions through peer support.

Almost 100 attendees from Irish business, including Accenture, Chambers Ireland, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland and Ulster Bank, attended the inaugural meeting of the all-Ireland chapter.

Sandberg’s 2013 book, Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead, was the inspiration for the network, which now has more than 30,000 circles in 150 countries.

Each Lean In chapter is made up of a number of circles or small peer groups of eight to 12 people, who meet regularly to learn from each other and ‘grow together’. “Whether it’s a monthly meeting at someone’s home, a brown-bag lunch series at work, or a virtual meet-up of people from around the world, research has shown that meeting regularly has made a positive impact for 85% of those who participate,” says Sandberg.

The launch heard from a range of speakers, including Irish chapter members Dervilla O’Brien, Managing Director, Healthbridge Technology Ltd; Majella Mungovan, Financial Operations Director Ireland & International HQ, Facebook; Sinead McCluskey, Director of Commercial Innovation, PEI Ireland; Nuala Murphy, CEO Moment Health; Walter Hafner, Director Global Market Operations, Community Operations, Facebook; Maeve McMahon, Director of Customer Experience and Products, Ulster Bank; and Breda McCague, Payments Transformation Manager, RBS London.

Lean In regional leader Nuala Murphy commented: “Having witnessed the appetite for a Lean In chapter in Northern Ireland, with Lean In Belfast now at nearly 1,000 members, it seemed only right to extend the network right across the island, growing our networks and opportunities. I am delighted to be working with my colleagues at Lean In Ireland to continue to spread the message of the power of peer support, and the importance of coming together to connect, learn and share, because together we are better.”

Lean In aims to support women in three ways:

Public awareness initiatives that change the way we think about gender;

Education materials that help women build new skills and provide everyone with research-based recommendations for advancing gender equality at home and at work; and

Through the Lean In circles.

Membership is open to all women in business, and they can find a local circle, or start one up, right here.



Photo (l-r): Dorcas Crawford, Sinead McCluskey, Priscilla O’Regan, Majella Mungovan, Nuala Murphy, Maeve McMahon and Breda McCague. (Pic: Ray Lohan)