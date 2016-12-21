EY Sleep-Out Raises €100,000 For Homeless

21 Dec 2016 | 09.40 am

Seventy employees at EY Ireland have raised €100,000 for Focus Ireland, the Peter McVerry Trust and The Simon Community in Northern Ireland through a sleep-out outside EY’s Dublin office on Harcourt Street.

The staff fund-raised €80,000 with the company topping this up by €20,000.

Country managing partner Mike McKerr commented: “I am truly overwhelmed by how many of our people took part in this sleep-out and dug deep to sponsor their colleagues taking part. It is essential that we take time to consider those who are less fortunate,”

According to the Peter McVerry Trust, 1,000 families are currently accessing emergency accommodation – an increase of 40% on last year. It is estimated that there are 6,790 people in Ireland who are homeless because the state is unable to provide them with permanent accommodation.

Photo: Mike McKerr with EY employees Hazel Cuddihy and Susan Doyle-Kelly