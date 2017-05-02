EY Names Entrepreneur Of The Year Shortlist

02 May 2017 | 09.28 am

EY has named the 24 finalists for 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme, the winner of which will be announced in October.

The nominated finalists, who have been selected in the three categories of Emerging, Industry and International, have a combined workforce of over 5,000 people and turnover of more than €475 million.

Finalists in this year’s 10-month development programme will benefit from mentoring initiatives, executive education, and an international CEO Retreat to San Francisco at the end of May.

The retreat will include masterclasses with decision makers at the helm of San Francisco’s most successful start-ups and globally renowned brands as well as leading academics from Stanford University.

Kevin McLoughlin, Partner Lead for the EY programme, commented: “This year’s finalists were chosen because they have demonstrated the ability to navigate change as business leaders, and as such, they represent the very best talent within Ireland’s entrepreneurial community today.”

EMERGING CATEGORY

Aoife Lawler & Niamh Sherwin-Barry, The Irish Fairy Door Company

Jack Teeling, Teeling Whiskey

Niall McGarry, Maximum Media/JOE Media

Ian McKenna, eLight

Jack & Declan O’Connor, BHSL

Daithi O’Connor, Revive Active

Ciara Donlon, THEYA Healthcare

Samuel Dennigan, Strong Roots

INDUSTRY CATEGORY

Patrick McAliskey, Novosco

Gary & Andrew Irwin, Bedeck

Evelyn O’Toole, CLS

Ramona Nicholas, Cara Pharmacy

Patrick McCann, Simplyfruit (Ire) Ltd.

Trevor Annon, The Mount Charles Group

Louis Keating, L&M Keating Ltd.

Jim Burke, GoBus.ie

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORY

Harry Hughes, Portwest

Mark Barrett, APC

Darragh Cullen, Edge Innovate

Brendan Monaghan, Neueda

Fergus & Frances McArdle, Height for Hire

Jane Gallagher & Roisin Callaghan, Cogs & Marvel

Kevin O’Loughlin, Nostra

Alan Foy, Blueface

Photo: Portwest’s Harry Hughes (left) and his brother Cathal and Owen. (Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin)