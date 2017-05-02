02 May 2017 | 09.28 am
EY Names Entrepreneur Of The Year Shortlist
24 finalists off to San Francisco
EY has named the 24 finalists for 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme, the winner of which will be announced in October.
The nominated finalists, who have been selected in the three categories of Emerging, Industry and International, have a combined workforce of over 5,000 people and turnover of more than €475 million.
Finalists in this year’s 10-month development programme will benefit from mentoring initiatives, executive education, and an international CEO Retreat to San Francisco at the end of May.
The retreat will include masterclasses with decision makers at the helm of San Francisco’s most successful start-ups and globally renowned brands as well as leading academics from Stanford University.
Kevin McLoughlin, Partner Lead for the EY programme, commented: “This year’s finalists were chosen because they have demonstrated the ability to navigate change as business leaders, and as such, they represent the very best talent within Ireland’s entrepreneurial community today.”
EMERGING CATEGORY
Aoife Lawler & Niamh Sherwin-Barry, The Irish Fairy Door Company
Jack Teeling, Teeling Whiskey
Niall McGarry, Maximum Media/JOE Media
Ian McKenna, eLight
Jack & Declan O’Connor, BHSL
Daithi O’Connor, Revive Active
Ciara Donlon, THEYA Healthcare
Samuel Dennigan, Strong Roots
INDUSTRY CATEGORY
Patrick McAliskey, Novosco
Gary & Andrew Irwin, Bedeck
Evelyn O’Toole, CLS
Ramona Nicholas, Cara Pharmacy
Patrick McCann, Simplyfruit (Ire) Ltd.
Trevor Annon, The Mount Charles Group
Louis Keating, L&M Keating Ltd.
Jim Burke, GoBus.ie
INTERNATIONAL CATEGORY
Harry Hughes, Portwest
Mark Barrett, APC
Darragh Cullen, Edge Innovate
Brendan Monaghan, Neueda
Fergus & Frances McArdle, Height for Hire
Jane Gallagher & Roisin Callaghan, Cogs & Marvel
Kevin O’Loughlin, Nostra
Alan Foy, Blueface
Photo: Portwest’s Harry Hughes (left) and his brother Cathal and Owen. (Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin)