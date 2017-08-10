EY Growth Across All Cork Service Lines

10 Aug 2017 | 11.46 am

EY’s business has performed very strongly over the past year. The firm’s year-end is June and partner John Higgins is expecting that EY revenues will be at least 20% ahead of the previous year.

The growth has been experienced across all service lines, due to demand from domestic and international clients.

“We are committed to accelerating this growth in the next 12 months by further enhancing and expanding our service offering to meet evolving client demands,” says Higgins. “I am proud to say that our team of experts in Cork are involved in many of the significant projects currently underway in the Cork and wider Munster area.”

The view from EY is that growth is being experienced in some sectors more than others. “For example, we have seen agri food businesses perform very strongly following continued investment,” he explains. “However it is clear that Brexit will have a significant impact on this sector and so businesses will need to ensure they are prepared for this change.

“Weakening sterling is posing challenges to exporters, and to support our clients we have developed an interactive model which explores the impact of various Brexit scenarios on our clients’ trade into and out of the UK. We are working with a number of clients at the moment to help them to scenario plan with this model.”

Higgins (pictured) adds that EY is always on the lookout for the very best talent as it seeks to expand the team in Cork. “As well as some recent senior appointments, such as tax partner Seamus Downey last year, we have been very successful in recruiting high-quality graduates from UCC and CIT. The next generation of professionals are seeking new experiences and challenges, and we recognise how important it is to adapt our offering to meet these needs.”

Higgins identifies three transport projects in Cork that can support continued business and jobs growth: the N28 road to Ringaskiddy to facilitate the relocation of the Port, the M20 Cork to Limerick motorway, and the creation of a traffic management system through the tunnel on the Dublin side.