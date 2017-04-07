Exporters Meet To Explore Supply Chain Challenges

07 Apr 2017 | 11.12 am

The Irish Exporters Association is to hold a new series of supply chain meetings this year to explore challenges and solutions in the area and update members about regulatory and legal changes.

The IEA Supply Chain Series involves the IEA and partners Ulster Bank, Irish Rail, Rhenus Logistics and Fleet Transport. It will consist of four Supply Chain seminars, four Multimodal Working Group meetings and four Exporters Working Group meetings.

Each of the large seminars will have an industry focus, covering life sciences, food and drink, ICT, manufacturing, and energy and engineering. The multimodal group meetings will provide a platform to discuss the importance of multimodal partnering in the supply chain and associated opportunities and challenges, while the exporters group meetings will act as open forums to focus on national and regional issues including trade, finance, energy and transport while addressing sector issues.

IEA chief executive Simon McKeever said: “This initiative will provide a network for our corporate members across all sectors to interact and exchange information on challenges, industry requirements and best practice while keeping up to date with local issues affecting the export industry, supply chain, as well as industry updates affecting the local exporters.

“Due to the increasing complexity and challenges of the global supply chain across all sectors, the IEA understands there is requirement to offer members an open forum for addressing issues and highlighting solutions across the supply chain. The findings will feed into the development of the IEA’s public affairs activity, in particular, lobbying and policy submissions to government.”

The schedule for the supply chain events is as follows:

26 April: IEA Supply Chain Seminar 1, Dundalk, Co Louth

4 May: IEA Exporters Working Group 2, Claremorris, Co Mayo

16 May:, IEA Supply Chain Seminar 2, Galway

8 June: IEA Supply Chain Seminar 3, Cork

27 September: IEA Exporters Working Group 3, Limerick

17 October: IEA Exporters Working Group 4, Cork

4 December: IEA Supply Chain Seminar 4, Ulster Bank HQ, George’s Quay, Dublin 2