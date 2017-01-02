Examinerships Saved 2,100 Jobs In 2016

02 Jan 2017 | 10.54 am

More than 2,100 jobs were saved through examinerships in 2016, according to a report published today by Baker Tilly Hughes Blake (BTHB). The bulk of these jobs are accounted for by Debenhams, which successfully exited the examinership process in Q3 2016, saving 1,415 jobs.

BTHB’s Examinership Index for 2016 calculated that 2,132 jobs were saved by examinerships in 2016. The quarter when the least jobs were saved was Q1 2016, when 138 jobs were maintained in tourism and engineering businesses.

Commenting, Neil Hughes, managing partner at BTHB, noted that mid-market businesses are central in the findings. “There was a time towards the end of the recession when smaller businesses dominated the examinership process. That was due to necessity – many family businesses found they could not sustain their debts – paired with the falling cost of examinership in line with the introduction of the process in the Circuit Court system in 2014.”

He continued: “Today we have a blend of different companies availing of the process – including occasional large businesses. Interestingly, we also see indigenous mid-market businesses benefitting from the process. It’s hard to overestimate how important these companies are to the economy as employers and tax payers.”

Among SMEs, there was a decrease in the number of jobs saved through examinership in 2016 compared with 2015, reflecting increased economic confidence. Looking ahead to 2017, Hughes said that the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the European Union should not prevent Irish companies from seeking new growth opportunities.

“The uncertainty we are experiencing now is unlikely to be alleviated when the UK invokes Article 50. Mid-market firms that are relying on international markets to sustain their growth are vulnerable, as are companies which are located at the border with Northern Ireland.

“However, we cannot afford for Irish business to stay on the sidelines while all this is resolved, or we risk being left behind. The more companies can think globally and cast broadly for new opportunities, the better insulated we will be from turbulence in Europe.”