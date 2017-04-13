Eurosender Launches Low Cost Shipping In Ireland

13 Apr 2017 | 10.19 am

Ireland’s parcels sector has a new arrival in Eurosender, a Slovenian startup that is offering big discounts for Europe-wide deliveries.

Founded three years ago by Tim Potočnik (pictured), Eurosender is now operational in 30 European markets and has raised some €700,000 to fund its expansion. The business is headquartered in London, with offices in Slovenia and Germany.

Eurosender is basically a booking engine for shipping services. The company buys in bulk from big logistics firms such as DHL and DPD, which means that it can pass on big savings for its own end-customers.

Customers can use the booking engine to book a door-to-door service. Eurosender also works with national postal agencies, which, in combination with private shipping companies, helps get deliveries into countries quicker, according to Potočnik.

Eurosender specialises in shipping various items such as freight transport, luggage, packages, parcels, sporting equipment and other goods throughout the EU. The company’s expansion plans will also see it move towards cargo and containers in the short-term.

Said Potočnik: “The idea to create a system such as Eurosender was born out of frustration with the complexity and cost of shipping between European cities.

“We created a platform for aggregating the demands for shipping services. This means that we have united terms and conditions which apply no matter which courier company performs the delivery service and we act on behalf of the customer if any issues with the transportation arise.

“Our focus is on economy of time thanks to the simple ordering process, which means Eurosender is not just a comparison website, but it assigns the courier company depending on the price ratio. Our service is proven to be cost effective and we are happy to introduce it to the Irish market.”

Potočnik added that his decision to launch into the Irish market was demand-led. “We have seen a steady increase in traffic to and from Ireland. Thanks to the high number of expats living here, the volume of shipments has been in continuous growth over the past few months.

“We’re just getting started with marketing activities in Ireland, and we have already registered several hundred companies that use our delivery service on a daily basis. The most popular routes for Irish companies are to and from Sweden, Germany and Portugal, followed by the UK.”

Eurosender’s current rate comparison based on 20kg packages is:

Eurosender users put orders through the company’s website, selecting the three parameters: country of pickup, country of delivery and item weight.

The system will automatically generate a final price, which Potočnik says will not increase throughout the booking procedure. “All items are insured for the value of up to €200 in the unlikely event of damage or loss, and can also be tracked by the provided tracking numbers.”