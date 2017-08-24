European Business Awards Invite Entries

24 Aug 2017 | 11.37 am

The European Business Awards are now open for entries. The contest is open to firms of all sizes and from any industry sector.

Business advice and consultancy firm RSM Ireland says companies entered have the chance to win in one of 12 categories: “As well as endorsement and recognition, other benefits to those taking part include networking opportunities with peers, potential new business partners, increased brand exposure through PR and social media, and the opportunity to be part of a select business community.”

Managing partner John Glennon (pictured) said: “This could be your chance to be recognised as the best in Ireland and Europe, to learn from your peers, and gain new clients. Ireland has a strong business heritage and plays a major role in the European business community. At RSM we want to celebrate that.”

RSM Global is the sponsor of the awards. Chief executive Jean Stephens added: “As advisors to growing and successful businesses, such as those in the European Business Awards, our goal is to help them to make confident decisions for the future, and this is particularly important during these unpredictable and challenging times. Given the current circumstances, we believe it is more important than ever to recognise and reward achievements, ethics and ingenuity.

This year’s competition proceeds through three stages. Entry is via the EBA website, and next month a list of businesses chosen as the most successful, innovative and ethical in Ireland will be published. After that, judges will select 12 national winners who will proceed to the European judging, and in June next year 12 overall European winners will be announced at a celebratory gala.

The awards categories are: