Esri Ireland Hiring 35 In Dublin And Antrim

27 Apr 2017 | 09.41 am

Esri Ireland, a geographic information systems (GIS) supplier, is to create 35 jobs over the next two-and-a-half years, bringing its total headcount in Ireland to 85.

The majority of new employees will be based in Dublin, while some will operate out of Esri Ireland’s offices in Holywood, Co. Antrim.

Available positions include skilled and specialist roles such as software engineers, GIS consultants and developers, technical support as well as sales and marketing people.

Esri Ireland recorded revenues of €7m in 2016, up 21% on 2015. Filed accounts for 2015 disclose that the Irish arm of the company booked a loss of €719,000, finishing the year with net worth of €872,000.

Speaking about the job creation, Paul Synnott (pictured), director and country manager, Esri Ireland, said: “The growth of digital information and mapping in particular means that businesses and government are increasingly seeing opportunities to achieve competitive advantage, service improvement and cost savings from geographic information systems.”

Esri is headquartered in California and operates 41 offices worldwide.