EShopWorld HQ To Create 250 Jobs

20 Mar 2017 | 11.22 am

E-commerce software company eShopWorld has opened a new global headquarters at Airside Business Park in Swords, Co Dublin. The firm is also to invest €25m in R&D, software development and new staff over the next three years, creating up to 250 jobs.

eShopWorld provides bespoke ecommerce solutions to enable e-tailers deliver a localised online shopping experience. The company was founded in Dublin in 2010 by CEO Tommy Kelly, and has grown from a team of six to 150 today, with a presence in Dublin, Newry, the US, Singapore and the Netherlands.

Tommy Kelly said: “We are very pleased to be adding jobs and investment to fulfil demand from leading global brands. Premium brands see our technology platform as a key pillar for growth and establishing long-term sustainable relationships with brand loyal customers. This is a really important investment for eShopWorld and one that will further our capability to optimise our technology, driving growth through existing and new revenue streams.”

The new HQ was opened by education minister Richard Bruton, who added: “eShopWorld is an innovative Irish company, established six years ago, which now employs 150 people and has a turnover of over €200m. Today’s announcement is a great boost and a huge indication of what’s possible.”

Last year, the company was named Ireland’s fastest growing tech company in the Deloitte Fast 50 for the second year in a row, having quadrupled revenues to €211m since 2015.

Photo: eShopWorld CEO Tommy Kelly (centre) with team members Sanjeev Barik, Sarah Hillard, Conor McCauley, Rachel English and Darren Nolan (Pic: Jason Clarke)