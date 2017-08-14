ESB Spark of Genius Award Open For Entries

14 Aug 2017 | 09.01 am

ESB is seeking entries from tech startups for the 2017 Spark of Genius Award. It will be presented in November at Web Summit in Lisbon, with the winner receiving €25,000 and mentoring support.

The competition is open to high potential technology startups who have been in operation for less than three years and have received under €1m in funding. Entrants will be judged on the uniqueness of their idea, their level of development to date, and their potential for future growth.

According to ESB, former award winners has raised €20m in funding since its inception in 2010. Paul Mulvaney, Director of Innovation at ESB, said: “ESB is focused on exploring radical and disruptive ideas in the energy and tech space to help develop smart energy solutions. ESB Spark of Genius is one of a number of ways that we work with startups to co-create these solutions.”

Startups can apply through the sparkofgenius website before September 10. A shortlist of five will pitch live on RTE 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott Show and three winners will travel to Lisbon for the live pitch at Web Summit.

Previous winners

OpenBack (2016): OpenBack enables any App to deliver powerful personalised notifications to users, increasing engagement and retention of lapsed users.

BizSimply (2015): An employee management start-up which has secured over €1.95m in funding. Co-founded by Norman Hewson, John Forde and Mikey Cannon.

Smart Things (2012): Internet of Things startup which has been purchased by Samsung for approximately €177m. Founded by Alex Hawkinson, Jeff Hagins, Scott Vlaminck, James Stolp, Andrew Brooks, Ben Edwards and Jesse O’Neill-Oine.

Datahug (2010): A data science company which has raised €4.87m in funding to date and has offices in Dublin and San Francisco. Founded by Connor Murphy.